Claddagh Watch is introducing extra patrols today for ‘College Christmas Day’

Throughout today students have been gathering in large numbers at city landmarks to mark Christmas ahead of their exams

They will commence at 7:45 tonight and will remain on patrol all weekend.

Volunteers will aim to keep students away from the water as they celebrate this event

Councillor Níall McNelis, spokesperson for Claddagh Watch, says they want to make sure everyone gets home safely: