Claddagh Watch are introducing extra patrols tonight for students following the Leaving Cert results earlier today.

Extra volunteers have stepped up to keep those celebrating the important milestone away from the water.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Councillor Níall McNelis, spokesperson for Claddagh Watch, says they want to see students enjoy themselves but to stay safe while doing so.

The post Claddagh Watch introduce extra patrols for Leaving Cert results appeared first on Galway Bay FM.