Claddagh Watch doubling patrols and staff for Leaving Cert results night

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Claddagh Watch will have two patrols, with double the staff, in Galway city for Leaving cert results night.

The local volunteer service will have teams out from 7PM until late to help keep people safe.

Over 3,200 students in Galway have received their Leaving Cert results today, with 60,000 across the country.

Councillor Niall McNelis says volunteers want everyone to have a good and safe night: