Claddagh National School pupils participate in Big Shell Survey at Grattan Beach

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Pupils from Claddagh National School have participated in the Big Shell Survey at Grattan Beach this afternoon.

Galway Atlantaquaria organised the event to find the under-recorded seashells as part of ‘Love Your Beach Week’.

The survey helps scientists understand the ocean’s health, levels of marine biodiversity and the impact of climate change.

These kids explain to our reporter Chloe Nolan why it’s important to keep our beaches clean

And spokesperson for Galway Atlantaquaria Gary Kendellen talks us through some of the common shells found in Salthill