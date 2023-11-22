  • Services

Claddagh National School praised for presentation at city networking event

Published:

Sixth class pupils at Claddagh National School are being praised for their presentation at a networking event in the city.

Business leaders, students and educators gathered at MetLife Galway today to celebrate Junior Achievement Ireland partnerships.


JAI is a non-profit organisation which helps young people learn about entrepreneurship, employability, financial literacy and the value of STEM.

The local pupils shared their experience of the JAI programme, and Head of the Future of Work Institute, Barry Winkless, was very impressed:

The post Claddagh National School praised for presentation at city networking event appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

