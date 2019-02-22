Civic Trust floats creative ideas for former fisheries ice-house

Galway City Tribune – A heritage centre with a riverside café overlooking the Corrib, and a wild salmon interpretative centre are among the ideas being floated for an unused building in a prime location opposite Galway Cathedral.

Galway Civic Trust is proposing to transform the Fisheries Ice-House into a visitor attraction in partnership with Galway City Council.

Jack Mulveen, Chairman of the Civic Trust, has written to Galway City Council Chief Executive, Brendan McGrath, with a number of suggestions as to how best realise the potential of the building, which is overlooking the river beside the County Club.

Mr Mulveen, in his letter to Mr McGrath, released to the Galway City Tribune under Freedom of Information (FOI), suggests that the Fisheries Ice-House could be transformed into a “tourist heritage centre beside the Cathedral car park with a mini restaurant and the provision of eco-toilets.”

