A civic reception has been held in Ballinasloe to recognise sporting and community achievements

Williamstown Heritage Society was honoured for its decades of hard work LGFA ‘Footballer of the Year’ Nicola Ward

Cathaoirleach Cllr Michael Connolly presented the awards at the ceremony in the Municipal District Offices

Our reporter Chloe Nolan spoke to the Chairperson of the Heritage Society Leo Finnegan and All-Star Nicola Ward: