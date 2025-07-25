City's first ever rain gardens thriving on Sea Road

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The city’s first ever rain gardens are thriving on Sea Road according to Galway City Council.

The two gardens were installed at the junction of The Crescent and Sea Road as part of the recently completed Active Travel Scheme.

Rain gardens are a novel type of landscaping that helps prevent flooding and enhance drainage by capturing and absorbing rainwater.

The gardens have been installed in areas which were previously part of the roadway, which has now been narrowed.

By reducing the width of the roadway, traffic speeds and crossing times for walkers and wheelers have been reduced.

New, wider footpaths have also been constructed while a new footpath along The Crescent links the 401 Bus Stop to the Medical Centre.

Two new pedestrian crossings have also been installed, and new safety enhancement works have been completed at Scoil Fhursa.

Meanwhile, across the city construction on another active travel project along Ballybane Road and Castlepark Road is ongoing.

In addition, construction will soon begin on the Bóthar Stiofáin Active Travel Scheme, and on a new pedestrian crossing which is to be constructed on University Road, adjacent to Galway Cathedral.

A planning application has also been submitted in respect of the Western Distributor Road Cycle Scheme.