  • Services

Services

City's first ever rain gardens thriving on Sea Road

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

City's first ever rain gardens thriving on Sea Road
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The city’s first ever rain gardens are thriving on Sea Road according to Galway City Council.

The two gardens were installed at the junction of The Crescent and Sea Road as part of the recently completed Active Travel Scheme.

Rain gardens are a novel type of landscaping that helps prevent flooding and enhance drainage by capturing and absorbing rainwater.

The gardens have been installed in areas which were previously part of the roadway, which has now been narrowed.

By reducing the width of the roadway, traffic speeds and crossing times for walkers and wheelers have been reduced.

New, wider footpaths have also been constructed while a new footpath along The Crescent links the 401 Bus Stop to the Medical Centre.

Two new pedestrian crossings have also been installed, and new safety enhancement works have been completed at Scoil Fhursa.

Meanwhile, across the city construction on another active travel project along Ballybane Road and Castlepark Road is ongoing.

In addition, construction will soon begin on the Bóthar Stiofáin Active Travel Scheme, and on a new pedestrian crossing which is to be constructed on University Road, adjacent to Galway Cathedral.

A planning application has also been submitted in respect of the Western Distributor Road Cycle Scheme.

More like this:
no_space
Call for action on "free for all" camper-van parking in Salthill

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Council is to consider greater enforcemen...

no_space
Doubt cast on traffic filter light at Thermo King junction

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMDoubt's been cast on the potential for a traffic filt...

no_space
Two major Galway developments shortlisted for 2025 Planning Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo major Galway developments have been shortlisted f...

no_space
Galway United face old foes Wexford in home Cup battle

HAVING won the two editions since its inauguration in 2023, Galway United Women have a strong aff...

no_space
Galway United fail to spark in unconvincing FAI Cup win

Galway United 2 Tolka Rovers 0 GALWAY United will take on non-league opposition in this sea...

no_space
Novel landscaping prevents flooding — and brings a splash of colour to Galway

Galway City Council’s first ever rain gardens are in full bloom and bringing a fresh splash of co...

no_space
Galway United face Waterford in crunch top-flight encounter

The tasty prospect of a city derby in this year’s FAI Cup following Tuesday afternoon’s draw will...

no_space
An Taisce will not bring court challenge to Galway wastewater facility go-ahead

An Taisce has confirmed it will not bring a court challenge against the granting of permission fo...

no_space
Conamara UnConstrained at Oughterard Gallery

Conamara UnConstrained, a solo exhibition of new work by local artist Geraldine Folan will open t...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up