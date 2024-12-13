  • Services

City's Christmas Park n Ride to begin tomorrow morning

Published:

The city’s Christmas Park n Ride begins tomorrow morning

The service will run from the Galway Racecourse to the City Centre from tomorrow until Christmas Eve.

Buses will run every 15 minutes in both directions Monday to Saturday from 9:30am to 9:15pm and on Sunday 11am to 7pm with buses running every half hour.

Fares are €1 per person each-way, children and pensioners travel for free and all day parking is included in the fare

Mayor of Galway Peter Keane is urging the public to use this service and support local businesses

