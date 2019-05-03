City’s bus, car and cycle strategy to progress in the Autumn

The first phase of the transport strategy that will forever change the face of travel in the city will go for planning in September following a consultation period over the Summer, the Galway City Tribune has learned.

A cross-city link – prioritising public transport, cyclists and pedestrians will be created – linking the Browne Roundabout (Seamus Quirke Road/Corrib Park) to the Lough Atalia/College Road junction.

It will bring an end to the days of unrestricted access for private cars and other vehicles along the route encompassing University Road, the Salmon Weir Bridge, Eglinton Street, Eyre Square, Forster Street and College Road.

In tandem with this new public transport, cycling and walking route, a two-way, inner-city access route will be provided for cars, linking the Lough Atalia Road to the N6 via the Fairgreen Road, Bóthair Uí hEithir, Prospect Hill, Bóthar na mBán and the Headford Road.

The third leg of the radical change in the management of city traffic will involve the ‘creation’ of an inner-orbital loop from the Moneenageisha Junction along Lough Atalia Road, Dock Road, Merchants Road, Wolfe Tone Bridge, Fr Griffin Road, Newcastle Road before linking up with the N6 just to the west of Quincentenary Bridge.

All three of those strategies will feed into a rationalisation of the city’s bus network, with five cross-city services to be provided, coalescing on a corridor along University Road and the Salmon Weir Bridge.

