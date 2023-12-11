Citylink significantly expands Galway to Clifden service
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Citylink have announced a significant expansion of their Galway to Clifden service.
From today, services have increased to 20 a day, up from 12 under the old timetable.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The city-based firm says it’s based on feedback from local communities and residents, and they are delighted to offer greater connectivity.
The post Citylink significantly expands Galway to Clifden service appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Simon Harris announces approval for major expansion at ATU Galway
Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has announced approval for a major expansion project at AT...
Taoiseach officially opens Moycullen Bypass
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has officially opened the long-awaited Moycullen Bypass, to the delight of...
€830k announced to expand electrical apprenticeships at ATU Galway
€830 thousand in funding has been announced to expand electrical apprenticeships at ATU Galway. I...
Kids enjoy special visit to Sensory Santa at University of Galway
More than 60 families of children with additional needs have been given a unique opportunity to e...
Taoiseach to officially open long-awaited Moycullen bypass
The Taoiseach is to officially open the Moycullen bypass tomorrow morning. Leo Varadkar will c...
Galway City Council issues measures to tackle Storm Fergus
Galway City Council has announced a number of measures in response to Storm Fergus. An Orange Win...
Cars parks closed and sandbags dispensed ahead of Storm Fergus in Galway
The public carparks in Salthill have been closed today (Sunday) ahead of the arrival of Storm Fer...
Orange wind warning issued for Galway for Sunday
Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange Wind warning for Galway for Sunday (10/12). Very strong o...
Sean Canney raises concerns over Fodder Scheme for Shannon Callows
A Galway East TD says while the Fodder Scheme for the Shannon Callows is very welcome, there are ...