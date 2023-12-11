Citylink significantly expands Galway to Clifden service

Citylink have announced a significant expansion of their Galway to Clifden service.

From today, services have increased to 20 a day, up from 12 under the old timetable.





The city-based firm says it’s based on feedback from local communities and residents, and they are delighted to offer greater connectivity.

