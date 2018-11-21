City youth engagement programme in bid to deter teens from antisocial behaviour

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding has been secured to roll out a 12 week youth engagement programme city wide.

The initiative aims to provide a social outlet for teenagers from 16 years on a Friday and Saturday night.

It’s modelled on other similar schemes run in Dublin and Belfast which aim to deter teenagers from using illegal substances or engaging in criminal activity.

Independent city councillor Mike Cubbard has secured four thousand euro in funding in the annual budget for 2019 for the initiative.

For more on this tune in to The News@1 for Galway…