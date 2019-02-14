City workshops in bid to establish local tourism experts programme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A series of workshops is to be held in the city next week as part of a drive to establish a local tourism experts programme.

The initiative called ‘Know Galway’ is led by Failte Ireland.

It aims to develop a network of local people who share knowledge on Galway city and county and ensure a positive and memorable tourism experience for visitors.

Fáilte Ireland has organised two free workshops to help train those interested in becoming a local expert.

The morning and afternoon workshops will take place on Tuesday in the Galmont hotel.