City workshop for small business about working smart

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A ‘Smart Business’ workshop will take place in the city next month (28/2) to discuss the benefits of smart working with businesses.

The series of workshops are being organised by Vodafone in association with the Small Firms Association between January and April this year.

The Galway event will take place in the Portershed in the city on February 28th from 7.30a.m to 9a.m

