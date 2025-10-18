City woman with 95 convictions put off road
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Author: Dara Bradley
A city woman with 95 previous convictions has been fined and put off the road for a year for speeding at 161 km/h in a 120 km/h zone.
Roseanna Cleary with an address at 99 Garran Ard, Doughiska, was detected speeding by Garda Patrick Connolly of Tuam Garda Station on March 16, 2025.
Garda Connolly told Ballinasloe District Court that the defendant was driving a Volkswagen Golf at 12.41pm on that date at the M6 Motorway, Sralea, Roscommon.
He said a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued to the defendant – who was not in court – but it was not paid.
Judge James Faughnan issued a fine of €500 with two months to pay, and a one-year disqualification from driving.
