City woman wins 'Best Dressed' at Ladies Day at Ballybrit

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway city’s Megan Cunniss from Newcastle has won the coveted Best Dressed title on Ladies Day at Ballybrit.

Her straight, sleek white dress with black trim detail and matching wide-brimmed hat has won her the top prize of ten thousand euro.

Best Hat this year has gone to Bride Butler from Thurles County Tipperary, with a standout various shades of blue and feathered piece by Michelle Kearns winning her three thousand euro.

The judging team comprised Head Judge Mandy Maher, influencer Lisa McGowan and sponsor Ella and Jo co-founder Niamh Ryan.



