City woman celebrates 100th birthday today

A city woman is celebrating her 100th birthday today.

Nonie Cosgrave, originally from Lackagh, is now living at Circular Road.





She was involved in the Cosgrave family farm at Dangan, and also worked at Moon’s – now Brown Thomas – in the 1980s.

Nonie comes from a large family of nine girls and six boys – and has four daughters of her own with her late husband Jackie, who she married in 1948.

A huge celebration is planned from today into the long weekend, with family traveling from as far as Australia and Canada.

Her daughter Imelda Hickey says Nonie’s in excellent health, and she remains active in the Bushypark Active Retirement Club.

Nonie Cosgrave also has 13 grandchildren and 16 great-children, the newest of whom was born just last week.

And Imelda says Nonie’s extremely involved in all of their lives.

