  • Services

Services

City woman celebrates 100th birthday today

Published:

City woman celebrates 100th birthday today
Share story:

A city woman is celebrating her 100th birthday today.

Nonie Cosgrave, originally from Lackagh, is now living at Circular Road.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

She was involved in the Cosgrave family farm at Dangan, and also worked at Moon’s – now Brown Thomas – in the 1980s.

Nonie comes from a large family of nine girls and six boys – and has four daughters of her own with her late husband Jackie, who she married in 1948.

A huge celebration is planned from today into the long weekend, with family traveling from as far as Australia and Canada.

Her daughter Imelda Hickey says Nonie’s in excellent health, and she remains active in the Bushypark Active Retirement Club.

Nonie Cosgrave also has 13 grandchildren and 16 great-children, the newest of whom was born just last week.

And Imelda says Nonie’s extremely involved in all of their lives.

The post City woman celebrates 100th birthday today appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Tractor protest from Carnmore Cross into the city

Up to 100 farmers are expected to take part in a tractor protest due to pull out shortly (6.30pm)...

no_space
Galway public share mixed views on new supermarket recycling scheme

People in Galway have been sharing their mixed views in relation to the Deposit Return Scheme, wh...

no_space
Plans move forward for major multi-million euro redevelopment of The Shambles in Tuam

Plans for a major multi-million euro redevelopment of The Shambles Car Park in Tuam are moving fo...

no_space
Registration now open for four courses outside CAO in GRETB

Registration is now open for four courses outside the CAO system, which will be offered through b...

no_space
Plans lodged for major office development in Knocknacarra

Plans have been lodged for a major office development in Knocknacarra. McDonogh Capital Investmen...

no_space
73 patients waiting for a bed at Galway’s public hospitals today

73 patients are waiting for a bed at Galway’s public hospitals today. 58 patients are on tr...

no_space
Galway TD calls for urgent review of Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant

The Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant is in need of urgent review according to Galway West TD M...

no_space
Traffic chaos expected in city this evening as farmers plan tractor protest over EU rules

Traffic chaos is expected around Galway city this evening, as farmers will carry out a tractor pr...

no_space
O’ Cuiv says a lot of “misunderstanding and misinformation” around asylum seekers

There’s a lot of “misunderstanding and misinformation” in the public space abou...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up