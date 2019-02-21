City water safety group to expand focus from search and recovery to prevention

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Key stakeholders in the city’s water safety initiative are to roll out the second phase of their overall plan, with a shift to prevention.

The group met in City Hall today with representatives from the RNLI, Gardai, coast guard, Oranmore Maree search and rescue and civil defence.

To date, the focus area has involved search and recovery efforts with city waterways divided into specific grids.

The group now hopes to turn its attention to prevention with a plan to roll out signage along the waterways to divert people from dangerous areas.

Thermal imaging cameras are now live after having been successfully tested at Galway Museum and Galway Harbour office following their installed last month (Jan).

The cameras, which are the first of their kind in Ireland, are wirelessly networked back to Galway Garda Station.