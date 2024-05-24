City tuning up for annual Uke Fest
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
The fifth annual Galway Uke Fest will take place across the city’s Latin Quarter from June 21-23, and tickets are now on sale.
Last year, over 500 players from various corners of the world took part in the event and this year’s programme will build on that success.
There’s a diverse programme of workshops from industry experts, designed for players of all levels, while music fans will be treated to performances by top ukulele players.
The festival will kick off with an array of workshops which will include Absolute Beginners with Gerry Savage, Plinky Plonk to Honky Tonk with Matt Hicks, and Rhythm Workout with Percy Copley.
Performers will include Galway Ukers, RUGS, Opera-lele and more, playing everything from classic hits to contemporary favourites.
There will also be a series of special activities, including a Ukulele Ceilidh, the Golden Uke Competition, pop-up performances at various locations, and the signature flash-mob on Shop Street and Cross Street.
An Taibhdhearc will host various concerts designed to showcase the diverse talents of the local and international ukulele community. Performers will come from nearby Saint Patrick’s School and will include established acts such as the duo, Dead Man’s Uke.
Information on concerts and workshops as well as the various special events, many of which are free, is available at www.galwayukefest.com. Tickets for individual concerts and workshops can also be bought on the website.
Pictured: Dead Man’s Duo will be onstage at An Taibhdhearc during the ukulele festival.
More like this:
600 people without power in Kilcolgan and Balinderreen
There are around 600 people without power in the areas of Kilcolgan and Ballinderreen. The electr...
Renmore Army Barracks gives reassurances that the walkway to Ballyloughane will re-open
Renmore Army Barracks has given reassurances that the walkway to Ballyloughane will re-open The C...
Memorial plaque to be erected on road named after Galway soldier who died in Lebanon
Following the vote of support for the Bóthar Stiofáin Cycle scleme in Knocknacarra, local Council...
Galway Councillors’ biggest mistake was €56.6m move to Crown Square
Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley Everyone makes mistakes. Most mista...
Average monthly rent in city now stands at €1,860
Galway renters are being crippled by ever-increasing rents in a shrinking market, according to fi...
A bad spell before half-time is costly for Galway minors
Roscommon 3-5 Galway 0-7 Eanna O’Reilly at Tuam Stadium THE Galway minor footballers cam...
Leader looking to kick-start a new career with the NFL
By Jamie Curley Former Connacht player Darragh Leader is one of the select Irishmen who are ma...
Galway open campaign with away battle against the Dubs
By Eanna O’Reilly THE Galway senior camogie team get their championship campaign underway on S...
Utd boss Caulfield is wary of tonight’s visitors
ANY chance of Galway United approaching this Friday night’s home game with Dundalk (7.45pm) with ...