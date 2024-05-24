City tuning up for annual Uke Fest

The fifth annual Galway Uke Fest will take place across the city’s Latin Quarter from June 21-23, and tickets are now on sale.

Last year, over 500 players from various corners of the world took part in the event and this year’s programme will build on that success.

There’s a diverse programme of workshops from industry experts, designed for players of all levels, while music fans will be treated to performances by top ukulele players.

The festival will kick off with an array of workshops which will include Absolute Beginners with Gerry Savage, Plinky Plonk to Honky Tonk with Matt Hicks, and Rhythm Workout with Percy Copley.

Performers will include Galway Ukers, RUGS, Opera-lele and more, playing everything from classic hits to contemporary favourites.

There will also be a series of special activities, including a Ukulele Ceilidh, the Golden Uke Competition, pop-up performances at various locations, and the signature flash-mob on Shop Street and Cross Street.

An Taibhdhearc will host various concerts designed to showcase the diverse talents of the local and international ukulele community. Performers will come from nearby Saint Patrick’s School and will include established acts such as the duo, Dead Man’s Uke.

Information on concerts and workshops as well as the various special events, many of which are free, is available at www.galwayukefest.com. Tickets for individual concerts and workshops can also be bought on the website.

Pictured: Dead Man’s Duo will be onstage at An Taibhdhearc during the ukulele festival.