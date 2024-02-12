Galway City, Tuam and Ballinasloe are eligible for a new worth fund €120m to tackle derelict buildings owned by local authorities.

The THRIVE programme – co-funded by Government and the EU – has been launched by the Northern & Western Regional Assembly.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

To qualify for a grant, local authorities must have engaged in public consultation, to better understand how people would like to see it used.

Each local authority – in this case Galway City Council and Galway County Council – could secure funding of up to €7m.

As well as Galway City, Tuam and Ballinasloe are also eligible for funding, having been identified as key towns in this region.

The post City, Tuam and Ballinasloe eligible for new fund worth €120m to tackle derelict buildings appeared first on Galway Bay FM.