City to host 'What's next for the Left?' public meeting

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A public meeting entitled ‘What’s next for the Left?’ is being held in Galway city next week.

People Before Profit Galway will be hosting the event, along with Sinn Féin, the Social Democrats, Labour and Independents.

The public event will discuss campaigns such as the Occupied Territories Bill, housing and cost of living, along with looking toward the upcoming Galway West by-election.

The meeting, chaired by University of Galway lecturer John Cunningham, is taking place next Thursday 27th November at 7.30pm in the Harbour Hotel.

 

