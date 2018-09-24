City to host public discussion this evening on introduction of universal basic wage

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special public meeting will be held in Galway City this evening to discuss the introduction of a universal basic income in Ireland.

The event is hosted by Basic Income Ireland as part of a national awareness campaign to highlight the benefits the universal income could bring.

Basic income is a sufficient and unconditional income paid by the state to each resident.

The meeting will feature talks from author Dr. Anne Ryan, Former United Nations Economic and Social Council and Emeritus Professor of Economics at NUI Galway, Terry McDonough, who will chair the event.

The discussion takes place at the Porter Shed, Eyre Square from 7.30 this evening.

Dr. Anne Ryan is one of the coordinators of the event, she says the introduction of a universal basic income in Ireland is affordable.