  • Services

Services

City to host Ireland's first silent film festival

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

City to host Ireland's first silent film festival
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Ireland’s first ever silent film festival will take place in the city this month. (24/9)

It’s organised by local firms Cinephile Paradiso and The Silent Cinema – and aims to celebrate the magic of easy cinema and promote local talent.

Across a three day programme, there’ll be film screenings, workshops, and live music events.

One screening – the 1928 film “The Passion of Joan of Arc” – will be held at St. Nicholas Collegiate Church and will be accompanied by live piano and violin music.

The inaugural Silent Film Festival gets underway on Friday, September 24th – and more information can be found at SilentFilmFestival.ie

Organiser Holly Buckley says silent films still have a lot to teach us.

More like this:
no_space
Junior Defence Minister responds to concerns of Gaza protestors in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMProtestors against the ongoing conflict in Gaza have ...

no_space
Ballymoe Garda Station sells at online auction for double AMV

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe former Garda Station in Ballymoe has been sold at...

no_space
N17 reopens in Milltown following fatal collision

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe N17 has reopened in Milltown following a fatal co...

no_space
Junior Defence Minister responds to conerns of Gaza protestors in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMProtestors against the ongoing conflict in Gaza have ...

no_space
Gaza protestors gather in city to coincide with Minister visit

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMProtestors against the ongoing conflict in Gaza have ...

no_space
Man dies after crash on N17 in Milltown

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man's died following a road traffic collision in Mi...

no_space
Local TD demands standardised approach to road safety outside schools

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD is demanding a standardised approach to ro...

no_space
Gardaí and emergency services at serious collision on N17 Milltown

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí and emergency services are at the scene of a s...

no_space
Junior Defence Minister in Galway Today for School Visit and Community Reception

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Minister of State for European Affairs and Defenc...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up