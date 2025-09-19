City to host Ireland's first silent film festival

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Ireland’s first ever silent film festival will take place in the city this month. (24/9)

It’s organised by local firms Cinephile Paradiso and The Silent Cinema – and aims to celebrate the magic of easy cinema and promote local talent.

Across a three day programme, there’ll be film screenings, workshops, and live music events.

One screening – the 1928 film “The Passion of Joan of Arc” – will be held at St. Nicholas Collegiate Church and will be accompanied by live piano and violin music.

The inaugural Silent Film Festival gets underway on Friday, September 24th – and more information can be found at SilentFilmFestival.ie

Organiser Holly Buckley says silent films still have a lot to teach us.