City to host Ireland's first silent film festival

Ireland’s first ever silent film festival will take place in the city this month. (24/9)
It’s organised by local firms Cinephile Paradiso and The Silent Cinema – and aims to celebrate the magic of easy cinema and promote local talent.
Across a three day programme, there’ll be film screenings, workshops, and live music events.
One screening – the 1928 film “The Passion of Joan of Arc” – will be held at St. Nicholas Collegiate Church and will be accompanied by live piano and violin music.
The inaugural Silent Film Festival gets underway on Friday, September 24th – and more information can be found at SilentFilmFestival.ie
Organiser Holly Buckley says silent films still have a lot to teach us.