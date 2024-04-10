City student accommodation provider reverses 30% fee hike following criticism
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A Galway city private student accommodation provider has reversed its planned 30 percent fee hike.
Over a thousand students signed an online petition calling for Hubble Living, on Headford Road, to roll back on their fee increase.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Some students were facing a yearly rent increase of €2,500, which prompted the Students’ Union to set up the petition and contact local representatives.
The accommodation provider has now emailed residents saying that following ‘feedback’, it will not be proceeding with renovation works – which were linked to the fee hikes.
Students’ Union President Dean Kenny says while it’s good news, the bigger picture of student housing is still dire:
The post City student accommodation provider reverses 30% fee hike following criticism appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Planning refused for major native woodland and peatland restoration project near Recess
Planning permission has been refused for a major project to restore native woodland and peatland ...
Projected €14m operating deficit at University of Galway for 2023
University of Galway has a projected operating deficit of fourteen million euro for last year. Ac...
Frustration over paused active travel and safety works in Portumna
There’s fustration over paused active travel projects in areas such as Portumna, which woul...
Councillor Evelyn Parsons to stand as independent candidate in Ballinasloe
Councillor Evelyn Parsons is to stand as an independent candidate in upcoming local elections in ...
Host of musical stars line up to aid grief support service for kids
A host of musical stars from all corners of the entertainment industry will share a stage next we...
Outgoing Chamber CEO turns his hand to politics
The outgoing CEO of Galway Chamber, Kenny Deery, has declared his intention to run as an Indepen...
Veteran councillor Terry O’Flaherty to contest elections
One of the longest-serving councillors in the city has announced her intention to contest the loc...
Galway to remain without a senior governmet minister as Hildegarde Naughton to stay as Government Chief Whip and Super Junior Minister
Galway is to remain without a senior governmet minister as Hildegarde Naughton is to stay Governm...
Case against Councillor Colm Keaveney for allegedly driving under the influence of cocaine adjourned until June
A case against former TD and sitting county councillor, Colm Keaveney, for allegedly driving unde...