This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A city street is to close for a month from tomorrow, to accommodate watermains works. (30/6)

Raleigh Row will close from early tomorrow morning until Friday, August 1st.

Traffic diversions will be in place, via Small Crane, Sea Road, The Crescent and Palmyra Park.

The works are to replace aging watermains across the Westend, to ensure better quality and more reliable supply to homes and businesses.