City social housing tenants facing first rent hikes in six years

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Social housing tenants in the city are facing hefty rent hikes – and the matter will likely dominate a council meeting on Monday.

Galway City Council has defended the proposal, pointing out there’s been no increases since 2019.

It says in recent years, rents collected are not covering the cost of housing maintenance.

This, the City Council says, is partly because of increases in the cost of construction materials – but perhaps more relevant, because there’s been no rent increases for six years.

Under the new proposals, rents will increase from 17 to 20 percent of assessable income, though pensioners will be exempt from the 3 percent increase.

There’ll be other changes too – including the removal of a €5 deductible for dependent children, pensioners and those on disability.

That’s a particular sticking point for many councillors, and the matter is likely to dominate the agenda at a meeting at City Hall on Monday.

Galway City Council says the only alternative is that housing services cannot be delivered to the required standard.