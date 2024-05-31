A social housing scheme in the city has won a national award for construction excellence.

An Cliathán is a 15-unit development at the Old Monivea Road, completed in December last year.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It consists of two residential terraces with 12 apartments, aimed at the eldery, and 3 bungalows for families with special needs.

The project has now won the gold in the ‘Residential up to €5m’ category of the 2024 Construction Excellence Awards.

The post City social housing scheme wins national award for construction excellence appeared first on Galway Bay FM.