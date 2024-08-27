A soccer match will take place in the city this week between Travellers and migrants to celebrate diversity and community in Galway.

The event is organised by Galway Communities Against Racism and Discrimination, with Galway Traveller Movement, Shining Light Galway and Galway City Council.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The friendly match will take place at Mervue astroturf pitch on Friday at 7pm and the public are encouraged to attend.

Vusi Thabethe of Shining Light explained to David Nevin where the idea came from.

The post City soccer match between Travellers and migrants to celebrate diversity and community appeared first on Galway Bay FM.