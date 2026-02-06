City sides both advance in Women’s Connacht Cup

Local Soccer Wrap with Mike Rafferty

Salthill Devon and Mervue United are both contending for honours in the Women’s Premier Division and both advanced their cause in the Connacht Cup on Sunday with wins in contrasting styles, as Devon required a late winner to see off Athenry; while Mervue had plenty to spare in an away success in Dunmore.

In the Men’s Premier League, Salthill Devon joined Colga at the top of the table at the weekend; while Renmore picked up a very valuable point in a scoreless away encounter with Moyne Villa. In the Championship, the much-anticipated clash between the top two of St Bernard’s and Hibernians fell by the wayside due to an unplayable pitch in Abbeyknockmoy.

WOMEN’S CONNACHT CUP

Salthill Devon 2

Athenry 1

A sister act played a huge part in Salthill Devon’s advancement from this Women’s Connacht Junior Cup tie in Drom on Sunday afternoon when a late goal eventually got the home side over the line.

With the game in the balance on 85 minutes, a free-kick from half-way by Daisy O’Connell was pounced upon in the box by her sister Emer, and her close-range finish sealed a 2-1 win for Devon.

For the duration of a competitive contest, chances were at a premium as the respective goalkeepers Karen Connolly and Megan Wing led a pretty comfortable existence between the posts. Both sides did strike timber in the opening half, as Daisy O’Connell hit a post at one end of the park; while at the other end, an Alana Kennedy effort went beyond the reach of Connolly before clipping a post and going wide.

It was Devon who gained the only reward of the opening half when Eniola Lyanuoluwa applied the finishing touch to a Daisy O’Connell cross on 29 minutes to put them 1-0 ahead.

The contributions of Abby Kavanaugh, Eabha Ní Choisdealbha and Ria McPhilbin generally kept Devon on the front foot, but they seldom threatened in the remainder of the half, but the resumption saw Lyanuoluwa go close to adding a second on the hour mark when a swift turn in the box set up a chance, but good defensive cover deflected away her shot.

The game was turned on its head on 68 minutes when Athenry struck for the equaliser. Lisa Coen’s effort taking a slight deflection to beat Connolly; only for Devon to pounce for that late winner.

Salthill Devon: Connolly, Daly, Tobin, Brady, Costello, Kavanaugh, D O’Connell, Ní Choisdealbha, Lyanuoluwa, McPhilbin, Fahey.

Substitutes: McCormack, Gillis, E O’Connell.

Athenry FC: Wing, Hansberry, McHugh, Kearney, Madden, Lundstrom, Kennedy, Crotty, Bodamer, Trehy, K Snowdon.

Substitutes: Farrelly, Coen, N Snowdon. Kennedy, Collins, Kelly.

Referee: Ciaran Nevin.

Mervue United had few such problems as they recorded a 5-0 away win over Dunmore Town. Goals by Elisha Bohan (pen) and Leeanne Regan had them two-up at the break; before Ella Gilmore and Emma Burke (two) added to their tally in the second-half.

Colemanstown United lost 5-1 against Swinford; while Corrib Celtic were beaten 3-0 by Glen View Stars.

Pictured: Salthill Devon’s Eniola Iyanuoluwa manages to skip past the challenge of Athenry’s Vicky Lundstrum in the Women’s Connacht Cup tie between the sides in Drom last weekend. Photos: Joe O’Shaughnessy.