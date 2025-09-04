City secondary school evacuated due to a hoax security alert

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Coláiste Muire Máthair secondary school in the city had to be evacuated today due to what turned out to be a hoax security alert

It’s understood a communication was made to the school in the morning which was deemed to be of serious concern

The Gardaí were alerted about the threat and attended the school on St Mary’s road along with emergency services

Some students didn’t have their phones, wallets, or house keys as their school bags were left inside but parents received a text about the school being evacuated

Following enquiries on site, the Gardaí were satisfied that the alert was a hoax and the area was declared safe.

The investigation into the incident and the communication made to the school is continuing