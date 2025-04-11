City school hosts Ireland's first ever Rubik Cube Schools Competition

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A somewhat unique event took place in the city this week, when Galway Community College hosted Ireland’s first ever Rubik Cube Schools Competition.

The event saw students from several schools come together for a range of competitions – in a wide variety of single and team challenges.

Highlights included a young student from Coláiste Bhaile Chláir solving a randomly scrambled cube in just 9 seconds.

The inaugural event was organised by Galway Community College Rubik Cube Club, in partnership with ATU Galway and Galway City Partnership.

David Nevin and Chloe Nolan went along, to bring us this report.