City school cleared to open after structural assessment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city school has been cleared to open in full next week following a structural assessment.

Western Building Systems is insisting there were no “short cuts or penny pinching” involved in its school construction projects.

Work is underway, after assessments of the company’s 42 schools were completed yesterday – with more than half needing some form of remedial work.

Educate Together National School in Newcastle is among the schools that were assessed but it has been cleared to open as normal next week.