  • Services

Services

City restaurant Birdhouse crowned ‘Best of Ireland’ at Just Eat Awards

Published:

City restaurant Birdhouse crowned ‘Best of Ireland’ at Just Eat Awards
Share story:

City restaurant Birdhouse has been crowned the ‘Best of Ireland’ at this year’s Just Eat Awards.

The restaurant – located at Carrolls at Dominick Street – was selected by chefs Nico Reynolds, Erica Drum and JP McMahon.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

As well as winning the ‘Best of Ireland’ this year, Birdhouse took the gold for the best of Connacht & Ulster.

They secured the crown after the three judges sampled dishes from all the finalists – including the ‘Tendie Burger’ at Birdhouse.

Meanwhile, Handsome Burger, which is also located at Dominick Street, took a Silver award for Connacht/Ulster.

Other top winners included Boojum – which has a city restaurant – for best Mexican nationwide, while Supermac’s took a silver award for ‘Best Chain’.

Jump Juice, which has city outlets, was awarded silver in the ‘Best Healthy’ category.

Pictured receiving the award is Fraser and Orla Scott from Birdhouse. Picture Andres Poveda
For more information on the 10th annual Just Eat Awards, visit @justeatie on Instagram or TikTok.
Pictured receiving the award is Fraser and Orla Scott from Birdhouse, with judges, Restauranteur and author, JP McMahon (left), TV chef and cookery tutor, Erica Drum and Pop-up chef, Nico Reynolds (right). Picture Andres Poveda

The post City restaurant Birdhouse crowned ‘Best of Ireland’ at Just Eat Awards appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
24 hour Status Yellow rain warning for Galway from midnight

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for Galway from midnight tonight. It’ll be in ...

no_space
Renewed call for Park and Ride at Galway Airport as city network turning into “carpark”

There’s a renewed call for serious consideration to be given for a Park and Ride site at Ga...

no_space
Information evening on Shancloon Windfarm as planning submission is expected

Shancloon Windfarm Action Group is hosting an information evening on Monday March 18th. It comes ...

no_space
Government questioned over lack of progress on harnassing wave energy in Galway Bay

The Government has been questioned over progress being made on harnessing wave energy in Galway B...

no_space
Works to get underway on new sections of Athenry Northern Ring Road this year

Works are to get underway on new sections of the Athenry Northern Ring Road later this year. €1.6...

no_space
Housing expert to run as Soc Dems European candidate in this area

The Social Democrats has selected housing expert Rory Hearne as its candidate for this area in th...

no_space
Plans for new cemetery in Claregalway going back to the drawing board

Plans for a new cemetery in Claregalway appear to be going back to the drawing board. A meeting a...

no_space
Demand for action on “treacherous” stretch of road near Belclare

There’s a demand for safety works on a “treacherous” stretch of road into Belcl...

no_space
Gardai investigate assault of car driver by cyclist at Merlin Park Hospital

Gardai are investigating the assault of a car driver by a cyclist at Merlin Park Hospital. They&#...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up