City resident jailed over drugs seizure and ordered to leave country after release

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An Italian man has been jailed for three years and ordered to leave the country upon his release from prison after he was found in possession of over €40,000 in drugs.

Galway Circuit Criminal Court heard that Geraldo Maklekas (24), previously of Glen Dara, Rahoon, Galway, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs for sale or supply as well as a money laundering offence at his address on February 26, 2024. He has no previous convictions.

Passing sentence, Judge Brian O’Callaghan said drug dealing is “the scourge of our society, causing untold damage to individuals, families and communities”.

He noted Maklekas was before the court “not as someone who is also the victim of drug dealing, but someone who engaged in drug dealing less than 18 months after arriving in the country for his own benefit”.

Judge O’Callaghan said Maklekas “chose to cause damage to others out of greed” and that his level of culpability was well above mid-range.

He said the aggravating factors in the case included the nature of the criminal activity and the fact he was not acting under duress. He accepted Maklekas was not the primary instigator.

The judge said the mitigating factors were that Maklekas came forward on signed pleas, his youth, the fact he is a first-time offender and that he has not come to any adverse attention since. He further noted that Maklekas complied with strict bail conditions and co-operated with the garda investigation and the Probation Service.

Taking the Probation Service report into account, including the fact that Maklekas is at a low risk of re-offending, the judge said the court could depart from the mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years. But he said a custodial sentence had to be imposed.

He set a headline sentence of six and a half years and reduced this to four and a half years.

He suspended the final 18 months of the sentence for three years and ordered that Maklekas exit the state within 72 hours of his release from prison. He said he should not return to Ireland for a period of 10 years.

Garda Sean Flynn told Geri Silke BL, prosecuting, that on the date in question, gardai were in possession of a search warrant for Maklekas’s house. He was not present during the search.

Gardai found suspected cannabis herb, cannabis, drug paraphernalia and cash in the sum of €1175 in Maklekas’s bedroom. The drugs were analysed and confirmed as cannabis with an estimated value of just over €42,000.

The court heard that Maklekas was arrested and during interview, he made full admissions. He said the drugs were his and the cash was from the proceeds of selling drugs. He told gardai he was an Italian national who had moved to Ireland 18 months earlier.

Gda Flynn agreed with Keith Concannon BL, defending, that Maklekas made full admissions during interview and was co-operative.

The garda agreed with counsel that Maklekas stated that his family were in financial difficulties in Italy and that he was paying their mortgage.

Mr Concannon said his client was born in Albania and moved with his family to Italy when he was four years old for a better life. He moved to Ireland as a young adult to help improve his and his family’s financial situation.

Counsel said Maklekas began smoking cannabis when he was aged around 18 or 19. He engaged with a negative peer group at the time. The court heard Maklekas has no trappings of wealth and has always worked.

The court heard Maklekas’s sole desire is now to return to Italy.

Defence counsel asked the court to take into account Maklekas’s lack of previous convictions, his signed pleas, his co-operation. He said neither this court nor any other court will ever see him again.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme