City rents now almost 13% higher than last year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Rents in Galway City are now almost 13 percent higher then they were at the same time last year.

That’s according to the latest report from property website Daft.ie, which shows average rents are now over €2,300.

Galway City had one of the biggest jumps nationwide alongside Cork.

Meanwhile, in County Galway, rents increased by close to 6 percent, with average rents approaching €1,700.

The average open-market rent across the country in the first quarter of 2025 was 2,053 euro per month, up from a low of just 765 euro in 2011.

This is 48 per cent higher than before the outbreak of Covid-19.

In the year to March, market rents rose by 5.8% in Dublin and by 8.6% elsewhere, the smallest gap in inflation rates in two years.

In Waterford, market rents in March were up 9.9% year-on-year, while in Cork and Galway cities, they were up 13.6% and 12.6% respectively.

But once again, Limerick has seen the largest increases, with rents up over a fifth year-on-year.