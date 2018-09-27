City rents increase by more than 7 per cent

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The average rent for a property in Galway city has risen by more than 7 and a half percent over the past year.

That’s according to the latest index from the Residential Tenancies Board, which shows the average rent in the city is now 1 thousand and 65 euro.

This is behind the average rent in Dublin, which is just above 15 hundred euro, an increase of almost 10 per cent.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy says he will shortly be introducing new rent protection measures in the Dail.

Nationally, rents for existing tenancies have gone up by 4.9 per cent while rent rates for new tenancies are up 8.4 per cent.

More from Director of the Residential Tenancies Board Rosalind Carroll at 9