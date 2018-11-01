City public meeting to discuss strategies to tackle homeless crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – People Before Profit Galway will host a special meeting next week to outline their approach towards tackling the national housing crisis. (5/11)

‘Housing Crisis: The Radical Solution’ will feature talks from TD Richard Boyd Barrett and Conor Reddy from the housing activist group Take Back the City.

The discussion will take place on Monday the 5th of November at the Galmont Hotel from 8pm.

