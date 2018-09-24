City public meeting this evening to continue discussion on light rail system for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will take place in the city this evening to continue the discussion on a light rail system for Galway.

It’s the latest in a series of meetings under a long-running campaign to promote GLUAS as a sustainable transport solution to Galway’s chronic traffic issues.

Campaigners have now gathered over 21 thousand signatures supporting a call on Government to carry out a feasability study.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the Transport Minister have both previously dismissed the project as unfeasible due to a lack of demand.

However, Shane Ross pledged to re-visit the prospect of a light rail system for Galway during a recent Dáil debate – IF a ‘convincing’ case could be made.

A public meeting will take place at the Harbour Hotelthis evening at 8.

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly says simply building more roads for more cars is not a sustainable solution – and a feasability study is needed, tune in to The Newa@1 for Galway for more