Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will take place in the city this evening to continue the discussion on a light rail system for Galway.
It’s the latest in a series of meetings under a long-running campaign to promote GLUAS as a sustainable transport solution to Galway’s chronic traffic issues.
Campaigners have now gathered over 21 thousand signatures supporting a call on Government to carry out a feasability study.
Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the Transport Minister have both previously dismissed the project as unfeasible due to a lack of demand.
However, Shane Ross pledged to re-visit the prospect of a light rail system for Galway during a recent Dáil debate – IF a ‘convincing’ case could be made.
A public meeting will take place at the Harbour Hotelthis evening at 8.
Galway West TD Catherine Connolly says simply building more roads for more cars is not a sustainable solution – and a feasability study is needed, tune in to The Newa@1 for Galway for more
City public meeting this evening to continue discussion on light rail system for Galway
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will take place in the city this evening to continue the discussion on a light rail system for Galway.