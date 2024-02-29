City policing meeting hears of soaring cocaine seizures, rising demand, drug intimidation and cartels eyeing up Ireland
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Cocaine remains the top drug of choice in both Galway City and County, as drug seizures have soared over the past year.
Cocaine is far from the only drug seized across Galway – but it is by far the most common, and it’s becoming increasingly popular with every passing year.
A Policing Committee meeting today heard that cannabis is also extremely common, as is esctacy – while heroin features in Galway City.
Overall, €2m worth of drugs were seized across Galway last year – and there’s been a big increase in the amount of people charged with having drugs for sale or supply.
After today’s meeting, David Nevin spoke to Gerry Roche, the Chief Superintendant of the Galway Garda Division.
