City planners receive raft of letters supporting transformation of Tonery’s Bar in Bohermore into hotel
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
City planners have received a large volume of submissions from residents in Bohermore – fully backing plans to convert Tonery’s Bar into a hotel.
The plans would see the existing pub demolished to make way for a 182 bed hotel.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Most of the letter of support to the planning section at City Hall are simple and consist of just a few lines.
They generally welcome the hotel as a positive development for the community, to bring more visitors and create more jobs.
But while the overwhelming majority of submissions are positive, the project is not without its detractors – who lodged far more comprehensive documents.
The hotel would offer no car parking at all – and that’s something several residents say is highly unrealistic, and will lead to serious congestion in Bohermore, and Forster Court behind the site.
One local submission claims it’s not a hotel but effectively a hostel, given it has no bar or restaurant – and thus has no benefit for local residents.
That was backed by An Taisce who went as far as saying that its description as a “high quality hotel” was misleading and it will offer nothing to the local community.
City planners are due to make a decision on the project in the coming weeks.
The post City planners receive raft of letters supporting transformation of Tonery’s Bar in Bohermore into hotel appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
City planners receive raft of letters supporting transformation of Tonerys Bar in Bohermore into hotel
City planners have received a large volume of submissions from residents in Bohermore – ful...
MacManus green credentials
Companies must live up their green credentials – or release their claim to them. That’...
Tobar Éanna in Barna to feature in TG4 documentary tonight
Tobar Éanna (St. Enda’s Well) in Barna is set to feature in a TG4 documentary tonight. Ag T...
Claim other countries “eating our dinner” due to lack of progress on harnessing wind power along West Coast
Other countries in Europe are “eating our dinner” because of our lack of progress in ...
Galway West’s Noel Grealish becomes second local independent to publically declare support for Simon Harris
Galway West’s Noel Grealish has become the second local independent TD to publically declar...
Planning permission refused for new apartment block in Oranmore
Planning permission has been refused for a new apartment block in Oranmore. David & Sally Jor...
Status Orange wind warning for Galway and three other counties for Saturday
A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for Galway and three other counties for Saturday The...
92 patients on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals
92 patients are on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals today. Across the country, 587 peo...
Economic Symposium held in Ionad na nImirceach
Bhí an Siompóisiam eagraithe mar chuid de Phlean 5 Bliana Coiste Comhairleach d’Iorras Aithneach...