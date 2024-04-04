City planners have received a large volume of submissions from residents in Bohermore – fully backing plans to convert Tonerys Bar into a hotel.

The plans would see the existing pub demolished to make way for a 182 bed hotel.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Most of the letter of support to the planning section at City Hall are simple and consist of just a few lines.

They generally welcome the hotel as a positive development for the community, to bring more visitors and create more jobs.

But while the overwhelming majority of submissions are positive, the project is not without its detractors – who lodged far more comprehensive documents.

The hotel would offer no car parking at all – and that’s something several residents say is highly unrealistic, and will lead to serious congestion in Bohermore, and Forster Court behind the site.

One local submission claims it’s not a hotel but effectively a hostel, given it has no bar or restaurant – and thus has no benefit for local residents.

That was backed by An Taisce who went as far as saying that its description as a “high quality hotel” was misleading and it will offer nothing to the local community.

City planners are due to make a decision on the project in the coming weeks.

The post City planners receive raft of letters supporting transformation of Tonerys Bar in Bohermore into hotel appeared first on Galway Bay FM.