City planners order Dean Hotel to close rooftop outdoor seating

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

City planners have ordered the Dean Hotel at Bohermore to close it’s rooftop outdoor seating.

The hotel had sought retention permission because parts of the hotel were not built in accordance with planning permission.

The rooftop bar and restaurant offering panoramic views of Galway City is one of the Dean Hotel’s key advertising points.

But that view will now be sharply curtailed – as city planners have ruled the outdoor balcony area, used by the bar/restaurant, can no longer be used.

That includes as an outdoor dining area, a seating area, a smoking area, or any purpose whatsoever by guests.

The reason given is in the interest of residential amenity or in other words, to limit noise levels for local residents.

Golden Birches Limited had sought retention permission for a number of changes from the originally approved design – including the rooftop restaurant and extra floor space.

The use of the outdoor rooftop balcony was the only aspect that city planners rejected.