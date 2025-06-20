City planners give green light for aquatic centre in Knocknacarra

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City planners have given the green light for an aquatic centre in Knocknacarra.

It’s been on the cards for years – and the current plans are led by non-profit company Forbairt Snamh Thiar and funded by private donors.

The Regional Aquatic Centre project would be based at a site accessed from Altán Road and Millers Lane.

The plans are for a 35 by 25 metre competition standard swimming pool with spectator area, sauna and steam rooms, a multi functional sports court and a gym.

It’ll also have a coffee dock, 75 car parking spaces and 89 bike parking spaces.

A detailed submission by the Kingston Environmental Group had raised concerns with plans – one of those being the abundance of trees, hedgerows, ecological features and habitats in the area.

But city planners have approved the plans with 19 conditions attached, and the decision may be appealed to An Bord Pleanála in the coming weeks.