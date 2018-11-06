City officials urged to take tougher stance on litter problems

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City councillors have expressed concern about a recent report which highlighted serious litter issues in parts of the city.

The summer survey conducted by Irish Business Against Litter placed Ballybane at the bottom of the rankings of 40 towns and cities, while overall the city was described as ‘moderately littered’.

CEO Brendan McGrath says the report, in general, reflected Galway in a good light but that localised litter problems have skewed the picture.

Mr McGrath outlined efforts that have been made to deal with littering problems in the Ballybane area.

Councillor Mike Cubbard says tougher action is needed.

