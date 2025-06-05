City Museum launches 'Galway in Objects' educational project for schools

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City Museum has launched a new educational initiative, Galway in Objects, designed to engage local schoolchildren with the rich history and culture of Galway through interactive learning experiences.

Galway in Objects aims to foster a deeper understanding of the city’s heritage by encouraging participants to observe, question, and respond to historical objects.

They include the statue of Pádraic Ó Conaire, Claddagh Ring, Galway Shawl and Penfold Postbox.

The project provides teachers with bespoke resources, including lesson plans and activity guides, to support classroom learning.

These materials are designed to promote critical thinking and creativity, aligning with the primary school curriculum in history, English, Gaeilge, and the Visual Arts.