  • Services

Services

City Museum launches 'Galway in Objects' educational project for schools

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

City Museum launches 'Galway in Objects' educational project for schools
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City Museum has launched a new educational initiative, Galway in Objects, designed to engage local schoolchildren with the rich history and culture of Galway through interactive learning experiences.
Galway in Objects aims to foster a deeper understanding of the city’s heritage by encouraging participants to observe, question, and respond to historical objects.
They include the statue of Pádraic Ó Conaire, Claddagh Ring, Galway Shawl and Penfold Postbox.
The project provides teachers with bespoke resources, including lesson plans and activity guides, to support classroom learning.
These materials are designed to promote critical thinking and creativity, aligning with the primary school curriculum in history, English, Gaeilge, and the Visual Arts.
Further information can be found at www.GalwayCityMuseum.ie.
More like this:
no_space
President Michael D. Higgins celebrates 25th anniversary of Terryland Forest Park

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMToday marks the 25th anniversary of Terryland Forest ...

no_space
Seanad hears funding plea for reopening of Dunguaire Castle in Kinvara

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Seanad has heard an exasperated plea for funding ...

no_space
Lawyer of Galway man accused of dangerous driving causing death to get independent expert to analyse crash data

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLawyers for a Galway man accused of dangerous driving...

no_space
€1m for Galway projects under Community Recognition Fund

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFunding of €1m has been announced for projects across...

no_space
Public consultation now live on Western Distributor Road active travel scheme

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA public consultation is now live on the Western Dist...

no_space
Public advisory issued as UHG under severe pressure

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe HSE has issued a public advisory as UHG is under ...

no_space
HSE u-turn sees Athenry psychologist reinstated

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA recently abolished position of a psychologist at At...

no_space
Public meeting tonight over potential transfer of three acres of Shantalla Park to HSE

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA public meeting is taking place tonight over the pot...

no_space
Environmental and archaeological preservation are at the heart of BNRG Shessy

BNRG Shessy is a new solar development by Irish-owned renewable energy specialists BNRG. Locat...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up