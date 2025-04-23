City motorist pulled over for tinted windows tests positive for cocaine and cannabis

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A motorist has been arrested on the outskirts of the city – after testing positive for cocaine and cannabis after being pulled over due to their tinted windows.

The driver was pulled in by a Garda motorcyclist yesterday along the Tuam Road heading towards Claregalway.

Gardaí say the windows on the car looked very dark, so the driver was pulled in to measure the percentage tint.

They measured at just 16 percent – which Gardaí say is a safety hazard given the legal minimum is 65 percent.

But it wasn’t the only failed test, after the driver also tested positive on the roadside for both cocaine and cannabis.

The driver was arrested and the car was seized.