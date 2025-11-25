City medtech wins €1.1m grant to advance cancer device in US

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A city-based medtech has won a €1.1m grant to advance development of a cancer treatment device in the United States.

SymPhysis Medical, based at the ATU Innovation Hub, won the grant through the Rhode Island Life Science Hub.

This funding will support the US development of a unique drainage device, to treat malignant pleural effusion.

This is a common complication of advanced cancers, where fluid builds up in the chest, causing severe breathlessness and pain.

It’s associated with difficult symptoms and repeat hospital visits – and SymPhysis is confident their Releaze Drainage System will provide significant relief.

The company says this €1m grant will support them to assemble a team in the US, complete key testing and move towards regulatory clearance.

It adds it’ll remain headquartered in Galway, where Releaze was built from the ground up with Irish clinicians, nurses, patients and carers.