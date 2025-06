This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Ballybrit-based medtech firm ICS Medical Devices has announced 72 new jobs.

The new roles will be across engineering, human resources, manufacturing, and quality.

ICS was first established in 2019, and has grown rapidly since, moving to its current home in 2022.

CEO Seamus Fahy says the new jobs will come on-stream over the next three years.