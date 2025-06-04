  • Services

City man convicted and fined over illegal Salmon fishing in Connemara

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A city man has been convicted and fined over illegal Salmon fishing in Connemara.

Edward McDonagh of Ballybane was observed angling by IFI officers on Ballynahinch River last year.

This incident took place in July 2024, and the matter has now been heard at Clifden District Court.

On the day, IFI officers inspected Edward McDonagh’s equipment and identified the use of worms and barbed hooks.

This method of angling is prohibited on catch-and-release salmon fisheries due to declining stocks.

Mr. McDonagh was convicted and fined €500, and was ordered to pay €750 towards Inland Fisheries Ireland’s costs.

