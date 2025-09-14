City man arrested for the possession of knives urged to get legal advice

A 36-year-old man accused of unlawful possession of two knives in the Nuns’ Island area of Galway City last month has been strongly advised to get legal advice.

Aonghus Phelan, with an address at 25 Kingston Road, Salthill, appeared at Galway District Court on two charges contrary to section 9 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

One charge alleged that at Nuns’ Island on August 9, he had with him a black handled 4-inch blade which was sharply pointed or had a blade.

A second charge states that also on August 9, Phelan had with him a silver multi-tool knife which had a blade or was sharply pointed.

Sergeant Christy Browne handed in a schedule of the accused’s arrest, charge and caution and told the court directions were required from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) before the case proceeds.

Phelan represented himself during the brief hearing and Sgt Browne said he would “strongly advise” the accused to have legal representation on the next day.

“These are two charges that could have implications going forward,” he added.

Judge Adrian Harris said, “I strongly suggest you get legal advice”.

Aonghus Phelan was remanded on bail to appear again in court on December 8.

